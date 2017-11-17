At 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the East Alton-Wood River High School performing arts center, Rebecca Null signed her letter of intent to play softball at Missouri Baptist University.

“After playing 13 years of softball, I am excited to continue my career at Missouri Baptist University,” she said.

Rebecca or Bekah as she prefers to be called, thanked her family and friends in a pre-written statement read aloud by the athletic director, Kevin Gockel.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has pushed me to go above and beyond. This includes the people who believed in me during the hardest of times. My parents have always been encouraging me in everything I do whether it’s softball, volleyball, or any other sport. From the time I was old enough to play sports they have put forth their time and money to make sure I had everything I needed to be a good athlete for this, and I am very grateful.”

“My friends have also made a huge impact on my sports career. They have pushed me to do the best and sacrifice their time in practice with me. Without all of these people, none of this would be possible.”

At the age of five, Null started playing t-ball and later branched out to select softball when she was 10 years old. She played for the Alton Flames and then for the Black Widows softball club at 14. Currently, Null is a part of the Illinois Extreme softball club. At Missouri Baptist, she intends on continuing being a pitcher.

Null is joining a successful softball program at Missouri Baptist.

Since the 2010 season, the Spartans have enjoyed six winning seasons. She intends on making the team as a pitcher, which is her specialty. Her record this past season was 2-6, but despite that she posted a 3.18 E.R.A. allowing 30 earned runs in 66 innings pitched. Null struck out 54 batters and walked 11.

Wood River softball head coach Dana Emerick had nothing but positive words to say about Bekah.

“If it doesn’t challenge you then it won’t change you. Far too many times people run from their challenges or try to enjoy the challenges they face in their life whether it would be personal or athletic. Bekah has answered that,” Emerick said. “She’s attacked the challenges in her life. She’s faced them head-on in her athletic and softball career. [Scouts] like to measure athletes by five tools, well Bekah has some things that they don’t measure. That’s your heart, mind, and your determination.”

“She’s been wonderful for us, and this is a well-deserved honor. I’m so happy for her and her parents. She’s going to make her name at Missouri Baptist and make her coaches proud that they signed her and brought her in.”

