MASCOUTAH - Gabby Thompson scored two touchdowns, including a 100-yard interception return for a score, while both Sophie Shapiro and Ella Wallace also scored as Edwardsville's girls flag football team went to 9-1 on the season with a 31-21 win over Mascoutah at Alumni Field.

The Tigers won twice at the Danville Jamboree on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, defeating Mahomet-Seymour 42-6 and Kankakee 20-6 and taking first place with their wins, with the win setting up Edwardsville for a big game on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at East St. Louis for the Southwestern Conference championship.

"Things went well," said Tigers' head coach Taylor Hay. "We had a great time. Mascoutah was a great host, and both teams played hard and displayed excellent sportsmanship. Now we are looking forward to tomorrow. It's a big game. It'll determine the conference championship."

Both Shapiro and Thompson caught nine-yard passes from Wallace for touchdowns, while Wallace also ran in four yards for another score, and Thompson applied the coup de grâce with her 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Tigers and Flyers meet each other for the Southwestern Conference title at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium in the regular season finale Thursday night at 6 p.m., then begin their postseason journey on Monday in the Mahomet-Seymour regional as the fourth seed, and will play Urbana at 6 p.m. The winner meets the winner of the game between the host Bulldogs and Champaign Centennial in the semifinals Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., with the winner going on to the final next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The regional winner goes to the Danville sectional on Oct. 13 against the winner of the Mascoutah regional, which features Belleville West and the host Indians, in a 5 p.m. start, the winner meeting the winner of the semifinal between the Kankakee and Romeoville regionals in a 6 p.m. start Oct. 14. The winner moves on to the state finals at Villa Park Willowbrook High School in the second quarterfinal game against the winner of the Richton Park Rich Township sectional on Oct. 17 at 5:45 p.m. The quarterfinal winner plays in the first semifinal Oct. 18 at 11 a.m., with the third-place game taking place at 2 p.m., and the state championship game starting at 4 p.m.

