November 3, 2017: St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak talks about the pending roster moves before the upcoming off-season deadlines, plus discusses the additions of Mike Maddux, Willie McGee, and Jose Oquendo to the coaching staff. Also, relievers Juan Nicasio and Seung Hwan Oh share their desire to return to St. Louis next season and the Miami Herald's Clark Spencer explains what it would take to land Giancarlo Stanton in a trade…