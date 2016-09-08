Novaleigh Nicole Marie Oliver
September 8, 2016 2:21 PM
Name: Novaleigh Nicole Marie Oliver
Parents: Misty Morton and Joel Oliver II of Alton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 19 ½ inches
Time : 8:25 PM
Date: August 31, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Piper Morton (4)
Grandparents: Joyce Baldwin, East Alton; Tina Bruha, Alton; Greg Baldwin, Alton
Great Grandparents: Connie Spencer, Wood River; Ernest Paul Williams, Wood River