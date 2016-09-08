Name: Novaleigh Nicole Marie Oliver

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Misty Morton and Joel Oliver II of Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 19 ½ inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 8:25 PM

Date: August 31, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Piper Morton (4)

Grandparents: Joyce Baldwin, East Alton; Tina Bruha, Alton; Greg Baldwin, Alton

Great Grandparents: Connie Spencer, Wood River; Ernest Paul Williams, Wood River

 