ALTON - More than 30 years ago, Dr. Barry Zeffren founded Allergy & Asthma Care LTD., a specialty practice that caters to the needs of people of all ages who suffer from allergy and/or asthma. Since then his practice has grown to become one of the most reputable allergy and asthma clinics in the Illinois with several locations in the Metro East, including one on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital.

When Dr. Zeffren first opened the doors of Allergy & Asthma Care, his mission was to provide exceptional care to locals who dealt with issues and symptoms surrounding their allergy or asthma diagnosis. Over the years, he and his staff have been successful in carrying out that mission by utilizing their expertise in the field of allergy and asthma, and staying up to date with the latest research and treatment options.

Allergy & Asthma Care is now one of the most recognizable practices that exclusively serves the Metro East. Because of this, the practice continues to develop and expand in order to meet the high demand of patients who are seeking treatment for allergy and asthma.

“With the warm winter that we had, I would expect to see people having more problems with their allergies this spring,” Dr. Zeffren said. “But we have made tremendous advancements in treatments of many conditions. For example, there are now sublingual allergy tablets available for selected patients with isolated allergies. This is in addition to conventional allergy injections that are still the mainstay of allergy treatment.”

“The main thing we want people to know is that our allergy practice is the only one exclusively located in the Metro East, providing friendly and professional service throughout the area,” Dr. Zeffren said.

The practice now includes a total of five locations, including Suite 103 of Medical Office Building A on the Alton Memorial campus. Other locations are in Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Litchfield, Highland and Greenville.

For more information on Dr. Zeffren and Allergy & Asthma Care, or to schedule an appointment, visit metroeastallergist.com or call 618-205-6572. The practice also has a Facebook page.

