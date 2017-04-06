

JACKSONVILLE - North Greene’s hitters were on target Tuesday afternoon in a varsity baseball game against Greenfield at Jacksonville.

North Greene won the game 5-2 over the Tigers. Blake Dean led North Greene with a double and was two for three on the day. Carter Hoesman, Hunter Clanton, Kaiden Heberling and Zach Pickard added hits. Pickard pitched a solid game, going six and a third innings and struck out four and walked only one.

“Our hitting is getting better,” said North Greene’s head baseball coach Jim Rush. “Our pitchers also pitched well and our defense had a .986 fielding percentage. We don’t strike out a lot of kids, so our defense has to be good.”

Dean, the lead-off hitter, has started since he was a sophomore and is getting base hits to set the others up to hit, Rush said.

Matt Walker and Robbie Kerr both slapped two hits for Greenfield in the contest.

North Greene improves to 2-4 with the win.

