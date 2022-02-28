WHITE HALL - North Greene High School Athletic Director Brent Barry has announced that the North Greene High School football program and Head Coach Donnie Allen have mutually agreed to part ways.

"North Greene would like to thank Coach Allen for his commitment to the students and fans of this community over the last four seasons and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors," Barry said. "Coach Allen departs North Greene with a cumulative record of 7-27, including a trip to the IHSA Playoffs in 2019."

Barry said North Greene High School will actively pursue high-quality candidates to assume the role of head football coach and begin preparations for the 2022 season.

