WHITE HALL - North Greene High School Athletic Director Brent Barry has announced that the North Greene High School football program and Head Coach Donnie Allen have mutually agreed to part ways.

"North Greene would like to thank Coach Allen for his commitment to the students and fans of this community over the last four seasons and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors," Barry said. "Coach Allen departs North Greene with a cumulative record of 7-27, including a trip to the IHSA Playoffs in 2019."

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Barry said North Greene High School will actively pursue high-quality candidates to assume the role of head football coach and begin preparations for the 2022 season.

More like this:

North Greene Athletic Department Welcomes Nicholas Mellenthin As New Head Football Coach
Feb 3, 2025
East St. Louis Track and Field Coach Malloyd’s Journey to Hall of Fame Reflects Dedication and Excellence
Feb 25, 2025
BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Month: Suhre Is More Known For Golf, But Makes Positive Contributions To MELHS Basketball Team
Mar 7, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Marquette, McGivney Girls Win, Carlinville Boys Post Victory, Alton Rolls In Bowling
Dec 17, 2024
Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup: North Greene's Luke Farris Hits 1,000 Career Points Milestone
Feb 18, 2025

 