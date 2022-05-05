WHITE HALL - North Greene High School Boys Basketball Coach Justin Vinyard has elected to step down from the head coaching position to pursue alternate endeavors.

Justin Vinyard served as the Spartans' head coach for the last three seasons, compiling a record of 18-58.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The North Greene community would like to thank Coach Vinyard for his impact and service to our students," North Greene Athletic Director Brett Berry said. "We are very appreciative and grateful for the effort and commitment Coach Vinyard has provided to our students and the North Greene basketball program, and wish him well in his future aspirations."

Berry said the North Greene Athletic Department will immediately begin an active search for qualified candidates to fill the vacancy.

More like this: