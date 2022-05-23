North Dispensaries Celebrates One Year In Pevely, Missouri Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. – Join North Dispensaries on May 28, 2022, at their locations in Hillsboro and Pevely, Missouri, for the one-year celebration of its Pevely location. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., patients and non-patients alike are welcome to enjoy food, music, giveaways, and more. North’s number one goal is to promote cannabis awareness and how it helps their patients live full lives. “We [North] believe in cannabis,” says North Vice President Neil Volner. “We believe in the relief, the therapeutic benefits, and the freedom of mind it offers to our patients.” Those attending that are interested in getting certified for a medical cannabis card may set up an appointment with Dr. Judd of Greencert MD that day, who will discuss your medical diagnosis. Once Dr. Judd has certified you for your card, you must fill out the state certification form and submit it to the state’s online portal. Then you’ll receive your medical cannabis card in the mail. By scheduling your appointment on May 28, 2022, at the North event, your medical cannabis card will drop from $99.00 to $24.20. For more information about obtaining your medical cannabis card, click this link. Those with their medical cannabis card are free to shop specials at either location. For instance, on this day only, available to every patient will be $2 grams of select flower (limit ten per patient) while supplies last. Patients may also take time to shop at both North locations. They can choose from a wide selection of premium flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals, CBD, accessories, and apparel. North will still be offering drive-thru service (order online) and delivery. Interested patients may also sign up for The North Club Membership for $120.00. With the membership, the patient will get a monthly $2 cannabis item, an exclusive club Article continues after sponsor message membership menu, special pricing on all inventory, free delivery (no delivery fee), and an exclusive swag bag. When purchasing cannabis at either North location, you must have and display your government-issued I.D. and your medical cannabis card. North employees will accept a medical cannabis card on a cell phone. However, it is easier for everyone if you use a printed copy. Once you enter the sales floor, a patient consultant will greet you and call you from the waiting room. Each sales floor has display cases with attached tablets with the information about each product they contain. Patient consultants can help you choose the best products for you, as they are trained professionals in dosing, consumption methods, terpene and cannabinoid profiles, and all the products North carries. Whether you need the assistance of a patient consultant or not, once you know what you want, alert one, and they will take your order. The patient consultant will then direct you to the checkout counter, where an employee will collect your supplies from the vault. You may also purchase your cannabis products using the express order kiosk in the waiting room. North’s Hillsboro dispensary is located at 929 Peachtree Plaza Dr. Hillsboro, Missouri 63050. Their Pevely location is at 1709 Hwy Z. Pevely, Missouri 63070. For more information about North, please visit https://north.life/. ABOUT NORTH DISPENSARIES North is a medical cannabis dispensary located in Jefferson County, Missouri, dedicated to helping patients live their best lives through the relief that medical cannabis offers. North currently has two locations in Pevely and Hillsboro, Missouri. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending