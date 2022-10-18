EDWARDSVILLE – Beginning at noon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, North Buchanan Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of Hillsboro Avenue. North Buchanan Street also will be closed at East Vandalia Street.

This closure will allow for water main installation; the closure is weather dependent. Motorists should use alternate routes to bypass the closure. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street, Chapman Street and East Vandalia Street should be used as detours.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The roadway will be reopened as soon as improvements can be completed. The work is part of the North Buchanan Street water main replacement project. The City of Edwardsville is in the process of replacing a very old 4-inch cast iron water main with a 12-inch water main on North Buchanan Street from East Union Street to East Vandalia Street.

The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents during this process. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

More like this:

Edwardsville Issues Upcoming Roadwork, Closure Notifications
Mar 18, 2025
North Belt West Pavement Patching In St. Clair County Begins May 5, 2025 
Yesterday
Fuel Spill At Troy Quick Shop Triggers Emergency Response
Apr 5, 2025
Jerseyville Highlights Ongoing, Future Park Plans
Apr 13, 2025
Notice of Upcoming Temporary Road Closure On Bethany Lane In Godfrey
Apr 22, 2025

 