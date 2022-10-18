EDWARDSVILLE – Beginning at noon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, North Buchanan Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of Hillsboro Avenue. North Buchanan Street also will be closed at East Vandalia Street.

This closure will allow for water main installation; the closure is weather dependent. Motorists should use alternate routes to bypass the closure. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street, Chapman Street and East Vandalia Street should be used as detours.

The roadway will be reopened as soon as improvements can be completed. The work is part of the North Buchanan Street water main replacement project. The City of Edwardsville is in the process of replacing a very old 4-inch cast iron water main with a 12-inch water main on North Buchanan Street from East Union Street to East Vandalia Street.

The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents during this process. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

