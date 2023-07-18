Our Daily Show Interview! Zeke Jabusch: North Alton Godfrey Business Council, Community Service, and More!



ALTON/GODFREY - The North Alton-Godfrey Business Council has exciting plans for business owners and community members.

The Council is a nonprofit volunteer organization made up of business owners, education and healthcare entities, individual members and more throughout the Riverbend region. They meet every month to discuss community development initiatives, and there are several in the works.

“It’s community, and that’s what we try to promote,” Zeke Jabusch, the council’s president, said. “We try to feature good speakers, and we try to feature all the members in terms of allowing them to present to our membership [about] who they are and what they do and how they got involved and what they’re doing in terms of perpetuating their own business. That’s what it’s all about.”

The organization started in 1945 as a collaboration between North Alton business owners. Jabusch, who became involved in the 1990s, helped expand the council into Godfrey and beyond. Today, they have approximately 145 members.

The council collaborates with many other organizations in the area. They complete beautification projects and offer development opportunities like the CEO program, which guides high school students through the process of starting a business.

In addition to their regular projects, they also financially support and volunteer with local nonprofits. Jabusch was recently recognized by Senior Services Plus with their Hero Award, a nod to his volunteer efforts in the community. He encourages everyone to learn more about the work happening around them so that they can be a part of it.

“It’s part of one’s DNA,” Jabusch said. “You have a feeling for the community, and feel that the community has something to give, and that people should be aware of what there is that it might give back to them. And so in doing that, a community takes a lot of volunteer time by a lot of people, and a lot of efforts are contributed by varying organizations to make a community work. I’ve never regretted volunteering. It’s not a part-time job. It’s a heartfelt job.”

To that end, the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council recently formed an innovation committee that will soon introduce their three-pronged approach to give back to the community. The council will also kick off their new Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Entrepreneurial Speaker Series in November with a luncheon at Lewis and Clark Community College, which will include an afternoon portion for high school and college students.

These are just a few of the initiatives that the council is currently working on. Their next meeting is on August 8, and Jabusch invites all community members to attend so they can learn more about the council and local volunteer opportunities. For him, it’s a matter of passion and pride for his community.

“Life’s a string, and my string’s running out,” Jabusch said. “But as long as I can, I’m going to participate. As long as I feel good. And I feel good.”

To learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, visit their website.

