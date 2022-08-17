North Alby Railroad Crossing (Near Humbert Road) Will Be Temporarily Closed For Union Pacific Maintenance.

GODFREY - Godfrey officials advising residents that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the North Alby Street crossing next Monday, August 22nd for routine maintenance and repairs.

Mayor Mike McCormick is advising residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for temporary detours next weeknight due to the fact Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Alby Street railroad crossing overnight for routine maintenance/repair work. Work shall begin Monday night, August 22nd starting at 7:00 PM, and will re-open 48 hours later on Wednesday evening, August 24th around 7:00 PM, due to the length of the detour route no signage will be placed, motorists should use Tolle Lane or Humbert as an alternative route.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra states that local first responders and mutual aid agencies (Fire, Police, EMS), as well as local utility companies, school bus companies, and MCT, have already also been notified of the upcoming temporary closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly. Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

