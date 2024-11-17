CAHOKIA - The Normal University High defense successfully shut down the high-powered Cahokia offense, limiting running back Corryondrae Midgett to 24 yards rushing, while quarterback Zion Taylor was 19-for 41 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown, and Omar Mims, Jr. had six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, as the Pioneers took a 31-12 win over the Comanches in the IHSA Class 4A football quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Brien Field.

Cahokia ends its season 9-3. while U. High will host Mt. Zion, who defeated Breese Central 17-3, in a semifinal game next Saturday evening at 7 p.m., the winner going to the final on Nov. 29 at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Pioneers took advantage of a recovered fumble by Cahokia in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead, later kicking a second field goal to go further up 6-0. In the second quarter, Carson Miller caught a touchdown pass, and Alex Weiland ran in for two points to increase the U. High lead to 14-0, but the Comanches halved the lead when Taylor hit Mims to cut the lead to 14-6 after a two-point try missed. U. High kicked another field goal before the end of the first half to take a 17-6 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, the Pioneers capitalized on a fumble recovery, and ran in for a touchdown to make the score 24-6, and in the fourth quarter, Normal scored again on a rushing touchdown to make the score 31-6. The Comanches scored with about two minutes left, but missed another 2-point attempt to make the final score 31-12.

While Cahokia's highly successful season concludes, the Pioneers-Braves winner will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic and Coal City for the Class 4A title in two weeks. The Rams defeated Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 28-14, while the Coalers won their quarterfinal game over Dixon 20-13.

