BELLEVILLE - Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. welcomes the following community member - Norma L. Bellcoff, who was elected to serve a three-year term on its Board of Directors:

Bellcoff is a vice president – private wealth advisor, at TheBANK of Edwardsville/Busey Bank.

"Ms. Bellcoff will be a valuable asset in helping Hospice of Southern Illinois continue to achieve its Mission: 'to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by a terminal illness,'" Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc., said in a release.

