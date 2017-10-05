Nora Lee Hartnett
October 5, 2017 8:46 AM October 5, 2017 8:47 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Nora Lee Hartnett
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: April N. and B. Jacob Hartnett of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs
Birth Length: 18 1/2 inches long
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 12:45pm
Date: Sunday October 1st 2017
Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital
Siblings: Owen (3)
Grandparents: Glen "Bert" Williams Marcia Lee Williams-recently passed Bradley Hartnett and Michele Allen