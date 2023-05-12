HARTFORD - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting today a coordinated investigation along with Hartford and Wood River Police Departments into the recovery of human skeletal remains on the property of the old Chemetco Industrial Plant, 3754 Chemetco Lane in Hartford.

Nonn said the remains were found Thursday afternoon and the Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene at the request of the Hartford and Wood River Police Departments. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded and assisted in the search of the area.

"The remains were confirmed to be human by Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Jones and death was pronounced at 3:45 p.m.," Nonn said. "Clothing and other property were recovered. The skeletonized remains were discovered by a person who was doing aerial mapping of the property and promptly reported his finding to local law enforcement."

Authorities are aware of a missing person, Vernon Law, who has been missing from Wood River, since July 2022 and they are investigating that lead.

"The coroner’s office is utilizing a forensic anthropologist and odonatologist to assist them in efforts to make a positive identification," Nonn said. "Once a positive identification is made and the family is notified, then a secondary news release will be issued with updated information."

