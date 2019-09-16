Nominations Open for the 2019 Get to Know m.e. “People to Watch” Campaign:

Nomination Deadline is Oct. 6

Article continues after sponsor message

BELLEVILLE – Get to know m.e., a regional campaign aimed at raising awareness of the Metro-East, has announced the annual “People to Watch” campaign, which shines a spotlight on the region’s top-performing young professionals. Nominations are open for People to Watch 2019/2020. The campaign seeks nominees who are outstanding leaders within their workplace and beyond, going the extra mile in their communities. The ideal candidates will be focused on improving the community by sharing their knowledge and talent.

Nominations may be submitted through the campaign website, www.get2knowthemetroeast.com. All entries must be submitted by Oct. 6, 2019. After submission, each nominee will be considered for selection as a “People to Watch 2019/2020” by the Get to know m.e. committee members. Honorees will be notified by the end of October. This campaign will shine a spotlight on young professionals who truly make a difference in our community.

“This component of the ‘Get to know the Metro-East’ campaign does a wonderful job promoting some of the young professionals making a big difference in our communities,” said Carol Bartle, project manager of the Get to know m.e. campaign. “They are incredible resources who will eventually be responsible for continuing the mission of our campaign and the tradition of community pride in the Metro-East. By adding their voices to the conversation, we will ensure a thriving future for the place we call home.”

“Get to know m.e. – The Metro-East. I live here. I love it” campaign was created to bring the Metro-East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyle the Metro-East has to offer for those who live outside of this area. To stay up-to-date on the campaign’s projects and what is happening in the Metro-East, you can follow Get to know m.e. on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

