BELLEVILLE –Get to know m.e., a regional campaign aimed at raising awareness of the Metro-East, announces a new opportunity to shine a spotlight on the region’s top-performing young professionals. Nominations are open for People to Watch 2017. The campaign seeks nominees who are outstanding leaders within and beyond the workplace. The ideal candidate is a mover and shaker who improves the community by sharing knowledge and talent.

Nominations may be submitted through the campaign website, www.get2knowthemetroeast.com. All entries must be submitted by Fri., Sept. 29, 2017. After submission, each nominee will be considered for selection as a “People to Watch 2017” by the Get to know m.e. committee members. Honorees will be notified in late October 2017. This campaign will shine a spotlight on young professionals who truly make a difference in our community.

“We are proud to spearhead yet another program that honors those who make the Metro-East a better place each and every day,” said Carol Bartle, project manager of the Get to know m.e. campaign. “The young professionals in our region are incredible resources who will eventually be responsible for continuing the mission of our campaign and the tradition of community pride in the Metro-East. By adding their voices to the conversation now, we will ensure a thriving future for the place we call home.”

“Get to Know m.e. – The Metro-East. I live here. I love it” campaign was created to bring the Metro-East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyle the Metro-East has to offer for those who live outside of this area. To stay up-to-date on the campaign’s projects and what is happening in the Metro-East, you can follow Get to know m.e. on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

