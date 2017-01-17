SPRINGFIELD, IL (01/17/2017)(readMedia)-- Pvt. Colleen Edrington, of Nokomis, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 11 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Edrington enlisted as a 68W, Combat Medic Specialist. She is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois.

She leaves for basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri in August, with follow-on advanced training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Once her training is complete, Edrington will be assigned to Company C, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, based in Springfield, Illinois.

Edrington resides in Hillsboro, Illinois, and is a 2014 graduate of Nokomis High School. She is employed at Texas Roadhouse, in Springfield.

After successfully completing her training, Edrington is eligible to receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant, as well as be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance. Edrington plans to go to college to study medicine.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Edrington and welcome her into the Illinois Army National Guard.

Pvt. Colleen Edrington, of Nokomis, Illinois, shakes hands with Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Reif, an Illinois National Guard recruiter, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station Jan. 11. Edrington enlisted as a 68W, Combat Medic Specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo)

