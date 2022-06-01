Noah Mason Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month For Oilers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School senior track and field star Noah Mason is one who loves training, whether it is for track and field or in martial arts. Noah has been running track for two years now and says that his favorite thing about it is having to put in all the work needed to run races. Noah is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers. "Throughout high school, I have been able to develop the ability to stay focused to help me accomplish my goals which I got from track to break PRs," Noah said. Outside of track Noah is also a black belt in tae kwon do. Article continues after sponsor message His other hobbies include wrestling, art, music, carpentry, and drama club. Noah also succeeds inside the classroom being a National Honors Society member, academic challenge participant, and vice-presidential scholar thespian. He plans on attending Illinois State University where he thinks he'll study engineering. He does not plan to continue running track during college but mentions he's like to continue running marathons as he gets older. "I would like to thank both my mom and dad for instilling a strong sense of hard work and determination at a young age as well as thank them for their unyielding support in whatever I decided to do," he said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending