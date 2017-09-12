ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to a traffic crash near Brown and Seminary around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said the crash involved two motorists, including a woman who was reportedly seven and a half months pregnant. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before Eichen arrived on the scene, he said. The other driver refused treatment at the scene.

While the condition of the pregnant woman is not known by firefighters at this time, Eichen said the ambulance took her to the hospital in a non-emergent fashion, meaning neither lights nor sirens were utilized. He also said damage to each car was not significant.