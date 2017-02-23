No injuries following morning rush crash in Alton
GODFREY - Traffic was affected for a few hours following a wreck on Homer Adams Parkway during the morning rush on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Captain Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles collided around 7:54 a.m. on Homer Adams Parkway near the Carrollton Bank drive-up near Gerson Avenue. Dimitroff said the vehicles involved were both SUVs - a blue Dodge Durango and a maroon Chrysler Aspen.
Dimitroff said neither injuries or citations resulted from the collision.