ALTON - A car fire erupted just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Court Street in Alton. No one was injured, but the Alton Fire Department responded to a severely burnt vehicle.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished, but its cause is not known at this time. Many neighbors took photos and videos as firefighters worked to extinguish the vehicle. No one said they knew what happened at the time.

