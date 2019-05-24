No Injuries Following Intense Car Fire in Quiet Middletown Neighborhood
May 24, 2019 11:16 AM
ALTON - A car fire erupted just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Court Street in Alton. No one was injured, but the Alton Fire Department responded to a severely burnt vehicle.
The fire was quickly contained and extinguished, but its cause is not known at this time. Many neighbors took photos and videos as firefighters worked to extinguish the vehicle. No one said they knew what happened at the time.
