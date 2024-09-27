EAST ALTON – East Alton School District administration was alerted to a potential threat to school safety posted on social media late Thursday night, Sept. 26, 2024.

The administration became aware of the threat at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, and promptly initiated a thorough investigation.

Superintendent Nancy Werden communicated to parents and staff that the investigation, now under the jurisdiction of local law enforcement and the Madison County State's Attorney, has not identified any imminent danger to students and staff.

"Any student who makes threats such as this will face consequences and disciplinary action," Werden said.

In her message, Werden emphasized the district's commitment to student safety and assured parents that it is safe for their children to attend school.

The district will maintain its previously scheduled 11:35 a.m. dismissal for the day.

"We want to thank the East Alton Police Department for its quick and professional response and will continue to work with law enforcement," Werden added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Actions Taken:

School administration worked together with local authorities during the investigation.

Enhanced security measures were implemented as a precautionary step.

The situation is being monitored closely to ensure ongoing safety.

See Something, Say Something:

"The administration would like to thank all students involved for their prompt actions in reporting the recent threat to the administration," the superintendent said. "Your quick responses and willingness to speak up played a critical role in ensuring the safety of our entire school community. If students feel uncertain or see something that doesn't seem right, please remember that speaking up is always the right thing to do.

"We would also like to ask our families to please discuss with their child or children the importance of not posting or re-posting things that they see or hear. This impedes our ability to focus efforts where they need to be placed and causes a disruption to learning. Students posting or re-posting information may be called in to discuss posts and may face disciplinary or legal action. Again, if you see something, say something. Please report threats to local law enforcement or school administration.

"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this time. Your child’s safety remains our highest priority, and we are committed to maintaining a secure and nurturing environment for all our students."

The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

More like this: