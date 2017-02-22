O’FALLON – Edwardsville’s boys’ basketball team rolled to an easy 82-64 Southwestern Conference win over host O’Fallon on Tuesday night.

Playmaker Mark Smith continued his scoring dominance for the Tigers with 22 points. Oliver Stephen followed with 15 points and Jack Marinko and Caleb Strohmeier tallied 13 points apiece. Center A.J. Epenesa continued the balanced Tigers’ scoring with 10 points. Jackson Best added four points, while Nathan Kolesa contributed three points.

The Tigers slipped out to an early 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and were ahead 43-27 at the half and had the game in hand. A pair of slam dunks by Epenesa and Smith in the first half helped keep momentum going Edwardsville’s direction. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 19-16 in the third period. In the fourth quarter, O’Fallon had 21 points to Edwardsville’s 20 for the final of 82-64.

Ryan Fulton led O’Fallon with 15 points and Jarvus Smith had 13 points.

The Tigers, now the No. 1 team in the IHSA Class 4A boys’ basketball division, moved to 25-1 overall for the season and 12-1 in the Southwestern Conference. O’Fallon fell to 14-12 overall and 5-8 in the SWC with the loss.

Edwardsville travels to Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Friday for its last regular season game of the year before beginning regional action next week.

