ST. LOUIS – During Mental Health Awareness Month, Sameday STD Testing, the No. 1 STD testing company in the U.S. powered by Wellex, has announced a partnership with BetterHelp, the largest online counseling platform worldwide.

Wellex is proud to partner with BetterHelp to support its customers with a crucial counseling resource. Through www.samedaySTDtesting.com, Wellex is tasked with giving its customers STD test results, but is not qualified in the mental health aspect that comes with receiving bad news.

“My company and I care deeply about our customers when it comes to their overall health,” says President and CEO of Wellex Shannon Shores. “People have been turning to us when they experience internal struggles following upsetting results in STD testing. This partnership ensures that they have a resource when it comes to both their physical and mental health concerns.”

After utilizing www.samedaySTDtesting.com, a direct link to BetterHelp is sent to the customer in order for them to get properly match with an available counselor.

BetterHelp changes the way people get help with facing life's challenges by providing convenient, discreet and affordable access to a licensed therapist. They make professional counseling available anytime, anywhere, through a computer, tablet or smartphone.

“Working with a licensed therapist is an option to help prepare mentally and emotionally for next steps,” said Alon Matas, Founder and President of BetterHelp. “Whether you’re thinking about getting tested, or you’ve just received your results, counseling can help you unpack, process, and resolve dilemmas around your thoughts and feelings so that you can keep living, thriving, and growing.”

BetterHelp also has counselors who are specialized in specific issues, such as stress, anxiety, relationships, parenting, depression, addictions, eating, sleeping, trauma, anger, family conflicts, LGBT matters, grief, religion, self-esteem and more.

Mental Health America (MHA) founded May is Mental Health Month back in 1949 to raise awareness about mental health conditions and the importance of good mental health for everyone. MHA has developed a series of fact sheets (available at www.mentalhealthamerica.net/may) to help people understand how their lifestyle affects their health.

About Wellex

Wellex is a next-generation healthcare services company focused on confidential, patient-centric wellness through diagnostic triage. They assist customers to better understand their options, identify their risks, and chart an actionable path to wellness.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest counseling service. We connect people facing life's challenges with a counselor from our network of licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists. Each month, over 1,500,000 counseling messages, chats, voice calls, and video sessions are facilitated through BetterHelp’s secure website and mobile app. Our mission is to provide everyone with easy, affordable, and private access to professional counseling, anytime, anywhere.

