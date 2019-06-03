DEKALB - Northern Illinois University announces its Spring 2019 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, HIGH SCHOOL

Students from your area who achieved this honor include:

Alton, IL

Abigail Gentelin, Accountancy, Alton High School

Glen Carbon, IL

Amber Robinson, Rehabilitation & Disability Se, Marquette Catholic High School

Granite City, IL

Nicholas Haddock, Music Education, Granite City Senior HS

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university, with expertise that benefits its region and spans the globe in a wide variety of fields, including the sciences, humanities, arts, business, engineering, education, health and law. Through its main campus in DeKalb, Illinois, and education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford, NIU offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a diverse and international student body of about 19,000. The 17 NIU Huskie athletic teams compete in the Mid-American Conference at the highest NCAA Division I level. For more information, visit www.niu.edu.

