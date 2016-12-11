GODFREY - He's made his list and checked it twice, but before he finds out who's naughty and nice, Santa Claus had to grab a bite to eat at the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department and the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council's Ninth Annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Saturday morning, families with children of all ages came out to the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall at 1713 Stamper Lane to dine upon some breakfast favorites, meet and greet with Santa Claus himself, and of course, enjoy one another's company.

"We're happy to have a great crowd here today," Kimberly Caughran, Director of Parks and Recreation, said. "It's definitely a community event that it takes several partners to make it all happen and it's great to see the community come together."

A buffet of delicious pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, fruit and plenty of syrup to pour on top, generously cooked and served by the Knights of Columbus Men's Club, filled the stomachs of all who were in attendance.

Magician Chris Carpunky entertained the children with his spectacular illusions with a Christmas twist while Jim On Keys set the mood with some holiday tunes.

C.W. "Zeke" Jabusch, President of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, was pleased with the turnout and is always excited for the opportunity to partner with the Village of Godfrey for this great event.

"It was another successful event," Jabusch said. "We're happy that the community has responded in such a very positive manner to this event. We have a lot of nice children and wonderful parents who brought their children. It's all a matter of love, and that's what it's all about."

Registration for the event was completed prior to the big day. Admission was free for children five and under, $5 for children 6 to 12 years and $10 for 13 and older.

