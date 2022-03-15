ALTON - The 9th Annual Alton Band and Orchestra Builders’ Spring Vendor/Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, March 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road. Approximately 60 vendors and crafters will have their wares on display for your shopping pleasure. Admission is $1. Come and see many nationally known products and a wide variety of unique hand-crafted creations.

Lunch will be available for purchase and features sandwiches from “Chicken Salad Chick” and “Firehouse Subs”.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information call 314-690-8520, email: altonspringfair@gmail.com, visit our “Facebook” page: ABOB Spring Vendor Fair or click on our website: http://abob.net/vendor-fair. A list of participating vendors and crafters can be found on both our “Facebook” page and our website.

This event is sponsored by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders. All proceeds will be used for repairs, new instruments and special instructors.

More like this: