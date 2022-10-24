WOOD RIVER - The Ninian Edwards Chapter, NSDAR of Alton will dedicate crosses for unmarked graves at Vaughn Cemetery in Wood River on Veterans Day, at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022.

The event will begin with a Veterans Day memorial service to honor men and women who served our Country. Flags have been placed on the graves of the twelve veterans buried at Vaughn Cemetery.

The Chapter installed 29 white crosses representing 56 individuals buried in the cemetery with no marker. The Chapter will dedicate the crosses and the public is invited to attend the event and view the updated cemetery.

The event is sponsored by the Ninian Edwards Chapter, NSDAR in cooperation with the Wood River Heritage Council and the City of Wood River.

For questions regarding the event, contact Carol Borner, Regent (708) 227-6717.

