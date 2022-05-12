ST. LOUIS -Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of the Best Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on peer nomination, research, review and screenings.

The nineteen doctors from USL that received this prestigious designation are Jacob Ark, MD, Gregory Auffenberg, MD, Steven Bigg, MD, Andrew Blackburne, MD, David Bryan, MD, Travis Bullock, MD, Etai Goldenberg, MD, Christopher Jaeger, MD, John McCarthy, MD, Jeffrey Parres, MD, James Rybak, MD, Steven Schneider, MD, Courtney Shands, MD, Matthew Spellman, MD, Seth Strope, MD, Christopher Vulin, MD, Brad White, MD, Elizabeth Williams, MD. William Critchlow, MD also made the Rising Stars list.

“The fact that more than half of our doctors made this list is evidence of the dynamic team we have assembled at USL,” said Dr. Critchlow. “I'm proud to work alongside them and I know we all appreciate the recognition. This is my first time on the Rising Stars list so that was also a gratifying experience.”

Article continues after sponsor message

With over 850,000 practicing doctors in the United States, Castle Connolly finalizes its list of approximately 60,000 board-certified US physicians. Through a rigorous research process, only these hand-selected few are awarded Top Doctor status each year.

“It is always nice to be recognized for the exceptional care we provide patients at USL,” said Dr. Steven Bigg. “It’s incredible to see the number of USL doctors who make this list each year, and that number continues to grow.

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

More like this: