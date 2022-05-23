GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce the nine girls who were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 15.

Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are awarded a scholarship for demonstrating their extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout Movement, in school, and in their communities. Along with sharing their achievements and contributions, girls who apply for the scholarship submit an essay entitled “What Girl Scouts Means to Me” along with a reference letter. Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual United We Lead Gala.

Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts!

Amelia Barfield

Highland, Illinois

Troop #231

Stephanie Brinson

Willow Hill, Illinois

Troop #2274

Natalie Martin

Carbondale, Illinois

Troop #8634

Article continues after sponsor message

Kaitlyn Olmstead

Jewett, Illinois

Troop #2274

Alexanndria Osborne

Willow Hill, Illinois

Troop #2274

Anna Rodgers

Jonesboro, Illinois

Troop #8546

Samantha Schrum

Bluford, Illinois

Troop #8643

Kate Wexell

Belleville, Illinois

Troop #641

Stacey Zerbst

Charleston, Illinois

Troop #2141

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: