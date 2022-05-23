Nine Girl Scouts Named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts At Recognition of Excellence Ceremony
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce the nine girls who were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 15.
Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are awarded a scholarship for demonstrating their extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout Movement, in school, and in their communities. Along with sharing their achievements and contributions, girls who apply for the scholarship submit an essay entitled “What Girl Scouts Means to Me” along with a reference letter. Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual United We Lead Gala.
Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts!
Amelia Barfield
Highland, Illinois
Troop #231
Stephanie Brinson
Willow Hill, Illinois
Troop #2274
Natalie Martin
Carbondale, Illinois
Troop #8634
Kaitlyn Olmstead
Jewett, Illinois
Troop #2274
Alexanndria Osborne
Willow Hill, Illinois
Troop #2274
Anna Rodgers
Jonesboro, Illinois
Troop #8546
Samantha Schrum
Bluford, Illinois
Troop #8643
Kate Wexell
Belleville, Illinois
Troop #641
Stacey Zerbst
Charleston, Illinois
Troop #2141
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.
