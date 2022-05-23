GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce the nine girls who were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 15.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are awarded a scholarship for demonstrating their extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout Movement, in school, and in their communities. Along with sharing their achievements and contributions, girls who apply for the scholarship submit an essay entitled “What Girl Scouts Means to Me” along with a reference letter. Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual United We Lead Gala.

Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts!

Amelia Barfield
Highland, Illinois
Troop #231

Stephanie Brinson
Willow Hill, Illinois
Troop #2274

Natalie Martin
Carbondale, Illinois
Troop #8634

Article continues after sponsor message

Kaitlyn Olmstead
Jewett, Illinois
Troop #2274

Alexanndria Osborne
Willow Hill, Illinois
Troop #2274

Anna Rodgers
Jonesboro, Illinois
Troop #8546

Samantha Schrum
Bluford, Illinois
Troop #8643

Kate Wexell
Belleville, Illinois
Troop #641

Stacey Zerbst
Charleston, Illinois
Troop #2141

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this:

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Is Here February 21-23
Feb 19, 2025
It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time!
Jan 28, 2025
Duckworth, Collins, Shaheen, Capito Introduce Bipartisan Resolution to Honor Girl Scouts of America
Mar 13, 2025
Saint Louis University Offers Scholarship Opportunity to Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri’s ADVANCE HER© Leadership Movement Program
Mar 10, 2025
Girl Scout Cadette Organizes Pink Box Drive to Provide Glasses to Her Community
Feb 24, 2025

 