Our Love Story:

The Couple: Nikki and Swish from Glen Carbon

Date Met/Started Dating: April 1, 2012

Briefly Describe First Date: I went to a gathering with my father and met Swish. Without my knowledge, he jokingly told my father he would marry his daughter. My dad told him “yeah right, you're nowhere near her type,” which he was not. To play a joke on my dad, we met up at his house to go on a motorcycle ride. I fell in love. Ten years, two beautiful boys, and a mortgage later, we’re still just as much in love with each other.

Date Married: February 1, 2022

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Taking our boys camping and boating with friends and family.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be you. Relationships grow, surroundings change. Never stop saying I love you. Understand you may not agree all the time. Be each other’s friend every day. Love what you have and want always.

