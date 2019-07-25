COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that Interstate-55/70 will have intermittent lane restrictions between Black Lane and Illinois Route 159 beginning on Sunday, July 28, 2019, weather permitting. This work will take place Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. These restrictions are necessary so pavement repairs can be done in preparation for a new bituminous surface treatment, which will be performed during the month of August.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to consider using alternate routes. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Micro-Surfacing Contractors, Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.