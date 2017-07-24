COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 will have intermittent lane restrictions between IL 3 and the I-55/70/270 interchange beginning on Sunday, July 30, 2017, weather permitting.

This work will take place daily Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. These restrictions are necessary so pavement repairs can be done. This work is expected to be completed by mid-September of this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Delays are expected. The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

The contractor on this project is Microsurfacing Contractors, LLC of St. Louis, MO.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.