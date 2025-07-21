EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 from 15th Street to Illinois 157 in St. Clair County.

Beginning Monday, July 21, nightly lane closures will reduce traffic to one lane to allow for road maintenance. Closures will occur Monday through Friday, weather permitting, and will remain in effect until mid-summer 2025.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

