EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 from 15th Street to Illinois 157 in St. Clair County.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beginning Monday, July 21, nightly lane closures will reduce traffic to one lane to allow for road maintenance. Closures will occur Monday through Friday, weather permitting, and will remain in effect until mid-summer 2025.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this:

Lane Closures On Illinois Route 3 In Granite City Postponed Until July 21, 2025
6 days ago
I-55/64 Lane And Ramp Closures Scheduled For July 19
4 days ago
Ameren Illinois Upgrading 1.7 Miles of Natural Gas Pipeline in Several Godfrey Neighborhoods  
5 days ago
Lane Closures On Illinois 143 In Madison County
Jul 13, 2025
Lane Closures Announced For Next Week In St. Clair County
Jul 12, 2025

 