Cinderella front-man Tom Keifer, Sebastian Bach to perform at the Grandstand



DU QUOIN – A high energy rock concert that will leave you begging for more. That’s what fairgoers will be treated to on Saturday, August 27th when Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Sebastian Bach take the Grandstand stage at the Du Quoin State Fair. Keifer is a singer-songwriter who is best known for his work as lead singer for the rock band Cinderella. Today, Keifer and his new band are out touring with new material and featuring some of his classic rock hits of the 80’s.

Rolling Stones magazine calls Keifer, ‘a gritty, bluesy, (rocker) with enough swagger to draw comparisons to Mick Jagger.” Keifer’s vocals are featured in hit songs such as, “Don’t Know What You Got Till It’s Gone,” and “Shelter Me.” Today he’s showcasing his talents in his debut solo album, The Way Life Goes.

Sebastian Bach sold over 20 million records both as a lead singer of Skid Row and as a solo artist. He is best known for songs such as, “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” and “18 & Life.” He’s toured with the likes of Motley Crue, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, and Guns N’ Roses.

Bach’s successes stretch from the Billboard charts to the Broadway stage and the small screen. He has starred in major Broadway musicals like Jekyll & Hyde, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show, and appeared for seven seasons on the hit television show The Gilmore Girls.

Tickets to see Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Sebastian Bach will go on-sale at 9:00am on Wednesday, July 20th via Ticketmaster and the fairgrounds box office. The fairgrounds box office will be open Monday - Friday from 8:00am - 4:00pm. The fairgrounds box office can also take phone orders. That number is (618) 542-1535.

Ticket prices for each of the shows are listed below:

Saturday, August 27th: Cinderella’s Tom Keifer & Sebastian Bach

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

Sunday, August 28th: Skillet

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

Monday, August 29th: TBA

Tuesday, August 30th: Kellie Pickler / Amelia Eisenhauer

Tier 2 - $12 / Tier 1 - $17

Wednesday, August 31st: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Tier 2 - $7 / Tier 1 - $12

Thursday, September 1: Aaron Lewis / Pat Green

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20



Friday, September 2: Jamey Johnson with Adam Wakefield

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20

Saturday, September 3: USAC Silver Crown Series

Sunday, September 4: ARCA Racing Series

Monday, September 5: Sugar Ray / Everclear / Lit / Sponge

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24



More details regarding ticket sales, special events, and additional grandstand acts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Dates for the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair are

August 26 – September 5.

