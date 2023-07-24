MADISON COUNTY - Nick Novacich, a highly experienced and dedicated law enforcement professional, has officially announced his candidacy for the position of Madison County Coroner. With an impressive background in policing and extensive expertise in investigative and tactical operations, Novacich brings a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to serving the community in his pursuit of this crucial role.

Novacich's career spans over 23 years with the Granite City Police Department, where he has excelled in various positions of increasing responsibility. Since 2009, he has served as a Police Supervisor, demonstrating his exceptional leadership skills and ability to manage complex situations. His command experience, which spans seven years, has equipped him with the necessary skills to effectively oversee operations and guide his team towards successful outcomes.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to serve as your next Coroner in Madison County. With my extensive years in law enforcement, coupled with a wealth of personal and professional experiences, and a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement through education and training, I believe I am uniquely prepared for this role. Rest assured, the citizens of Madison County, that if given the chance to be your Coroner, I will uphold the utmost honor, integrity, and the exceptional standards associated with this esteemed office.” Novacich says.

Mr. Novacich has received full endorsement from the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association (SIPCA), an esteemed organization that facilitates information exchange, cooperation, and strategic development among law enforcement executives in Southern Illinois. SIPCA serves as a platform for collaborative efforts, staying up-to-date on cutting-edge law enforcement trends and technologies, and encouraging joint initiatives to address common challenges, enhance public safety, and strengthen community relations. Through discussions, conferences, and training, SIPCA actively promotes innovative policing practices, striving to elevate the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts in the region.

We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our current Coroner Steve Nonn on his announcement for retirement. Coroner Nonn has served the citizens of Madison County for almost 50 years with absolute distinction. We commend him on his professionalism and his dedication to making the office of Coroner in Madison County a true law enforcement agency and we wish him the best in his future endeavors!

Experience:

One of Novacich's notable achievements was his instrumental role as a founding member of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Region 8 Special Response Team for Weapons of Mass Destruction. From 2005 to 2013, he served as Assistant Team Leader and later as Team Leader, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to public safety and his ability to operate effectively in high-pressure scenarios.

As a Homicide Investigator on the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis since 2006, Novacich has displayed his exceptional investigative prowess and dedication to seeking justice for victims and their families. His expertise in handling complex cases and his attention to detail have earned him the role of Deputy-Commander since 2017, a testament to his leadership skills and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of truth.

Furthermore, Novacich's commitment to serving beyond his local community is evident in his participation in Task Force Illinois during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. His involvement in disaster response and his ability to coordinate efforts across agencies showcase his capacity to navigate challenging situations and provide aid in times of crisis.

Novacich's extensive training and educational background further bolster his qualifications for the role of Madison County Coroner. As a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Class #272 in 2018, he has received top-tier instruction in criminal justice administration and leadership. His Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Lindenwood University and his Bachelor of Science in Sociology with an emphasis in Criminal Justice from McKendree College demonstrate his dedication to continuous learning and professional development.

In addition to his impressive resume, Novacich has amassed a wealth of experience in various investigative and tactical areas. His training in Violent Criminal Apprehension with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as certifications in Internal Affairs Functions and Interview Techniques for Homicide Investigators, underline his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of law enforcement and investigative practices.

Novacich's tactical expertise is equally commendable, having completed courses such as Weapons of Mass Destruction Advanced Tactical Operations, Advanced Hostage Rescue, and Hazardous Materials Operations. These qualifications showcase his ability to handle high-risk situations with precision, efficiency, and a steadfast commitment to public safety.

As Nick Novacich embarks on his campaign for Madison County Coroner, his extensive experience, leadership skills, and commitment to public service position him as the ideal candidate for this vital role. With his proven track record in law enforcement and his dedication to upholding the highest professional standards, Novacich is prepared to bring his skills and expertise to the office of the Madison County Coroner, ensuring the continued well-being and safety that our community has come to know from this highly professional office.

