JERSEY - Nick Manns is excited to take his vast law enforcement experience and return to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office he once served for three years as a detective.

Manns recently captured the sheriff’s race in Jersey County in the November election over incumbent Mike Ringhausen.

Manns issued a statement of thanks to his supporters after his election: “I want to send out some heartfelt thanks. I just want to thank my remarkable wife, my incredibly supportive family, and in-laws, and the scores of great volunteers that have been with Robin and me during this campaign. When we started, I was most concerned about how we would spread our message and ideas for the future of our Sheriff’s Office without a political party structure (he ran as an independent). Then, family, friends, and Jersey County citizens from both parties volunteered to help.

“In the end, I know all of you helped me accomplish the only goal I had in this campaign: “to run a clean and professional campaign and let the Jersey County voters know about their options for Sheriff.”

Manns continued and said he knows from his upbringing and experience that what makes the U.S. the greatest nation is respect for every citizen’s right to vote and the peaceful way we bring about change through the ballot box.

“Today, when our politics seem so divided and troubling, I know that many of you were willing to set aside concerns or beliefs and step away from what was familiar or comfortable to vote for an indent in our county. To repay you, I will give you my best and make every effort to be the sheriff by being fair and professional and treating all equally.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten had this comment about Manns: “There was a lot of rumor out there about who Nick Manns was and wasn’t. Anyone who knows Nick knows he’s a conservative, God-fearing family man. I’m very proud of the voters who looked beyond the R and D and chose one of the most qualified individuals to ever run for public office here in Jersey County. I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to get to know this man. I assure you, you will be met with a smile, an open mind, and a firm handshake."

Nick brings 28 years of federal and state law enforcement experience into the new position. He has extensive experience in drug and violent crime investigations. He was once deployed to Iraq as part of a counterterrorism mission.

Manns has also been a Major Case Squad investigator and federal and Illinois State Police Supervisor and instructor.

Nick’s last position was running the Illinois State Public Safety Enforcement Group in East St. Louis and he said the reason homicides have decreased is about engaging in that incredible community.

“When you engage the community you can solve most problems, from homicides to drug issues.”

Manns ended his statement with: “My door will always be open.”

More like this: