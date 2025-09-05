JERSEYVILLE – Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns officially announced his plans to seek re-election in a letter to Jersey County residents.

Manns, who was first elected Sheriff in 2022 to replace then-incumbent Mike Ringhausen, previously worked for the Sheriff's Office as a detective before returning to the office to serve as Sheriff. Manns plans to collect petition signatures this spring for his re-election run in the Nov. 3, 2026 elections.

His letter to the community reads as follows:

Citizens of Jersey County,

"I am writing to announce my candidacy for re-election as Jersey County Sheriff and am humbly asking for your continued support. It hardly seems possible that December will mark my third year as your Sheriff and 2026 will bring another election year. I am so thankful for your support and encouragement during my first term and consider myself blessed to live and serve in our community.

"In my first term, I tried to use my training and experience to bring positive and professional change to the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and innovative programs to the Jersey County Jail. I worked hard to establish new initiatives to make our County safer and better serve our citizens, particularly our crime victims and residents in need. With help, I also did my best to bring much needed repairs, improvements, and security to our beloved Courthouse. Most of all, I sought to be open, honest, and fair with every citizen. I think we are doing good things, but it is you that ultimately decides, and I certainly accept that accountability.

"I have decided to seek one more term as your Sheriff in hopes of completing the work we started. I want to continue to find the best ways to serve our public and most effective strategies to protect our community and attack our crime, especially our complicated drug problem.

"As I begin another campaign, I look forward to sharing our suecesses, as well as my thoughts for our future. For now, I wanted to let you know that I intend to seek your vote for a second term, a process which will begin in the Spring of 2026 when I pull a petition and seek the signatures required to run for Sheriff."

Sincerely,

Nicholas J. Manns

Follow Us on Facebook at MANNS4Sheriff - Re-Elect Nick Manns.

For more information, please email MANNS4Sheriff2026@gmail.com.

