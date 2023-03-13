Listen to the story

MCHS Mr. Irresistible 2023

ALTON - Nicholas Trefny was the winner of Marquette Catholic's Mr. Irresistible competition on Saturday night.

Parker Macias was the runner-up to Trefny and Max Cogan was judged the crowd favorite.

The Mr. Irresistible evening attracted a large, interactive audience, normal for each year.

Above is a video from the presentation and some photos are below.