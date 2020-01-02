ALTON - Alton Memorial today announced Nicholas Michael Maedge as its first baby born in 2020.

Nicholas Michael Maedge entered the world at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, the first son of Connor Maedge and Ashley Brown of Holiday Shores.

“He was due on Christmas Day, but I guess he preferred New Year’s Day instead,” Ashley said.

Nicholas weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and is 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Joseph Talsky. Grandparents are Kent and Stephanie Maedge of Edwardsville, and Loren and Patty Brown of the Chicago area.

