WEST ALTON - A man who stopped to assist possible victims of an accident on Highway 367 in West Alton was shocked how his kindness was repaid Tuesday afternoon.

A witness, who did not wish to be publicly identified, said he responded to an accident involving a black Toyota passenger vehicle after he claimed he saw it run a red light on Highway 367. The driver of the vehicle the witness said ran the red light demanded the witness drove them away from the scene, he said, and offered him $2,000 to do so. When he refused, he said the driver and passenger said they would steal his vehicle. The witness said they approached his vehicle, but instead chose to take a truck belonging to a man and woman who also stopped on the scene to help. The witness said the suspects drove away with a woman still in the passenger seat. The witness said that woman exited the vehicle just before the suspects drove deeper into Missouri.

The St. Charles County Police Department confirmed they were working on a carjacking from West Alton, which occurred Tuesday afternoon, but said reports were not yet finalized enough to release details.

The witness posted a photo of the stolen truck on his Facebook page with a description. He advised followers of his and those who share the post not to approach the vehicle, and instead to call police. He said the men threatened violence while carjacking the couple, who he described as "a nice couple from Dow." The witness said the men claimed to have a nine-millimeter caliber weapon.

That vehicle is a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, dark blue to black in color with Illinois registration: 2039504.

The suspects are described as black males. The drive is described as 6'1'' wearing a hoodie and a blue baseball cap. The passenger is described as 5'6'' wearing a blue and white track suit. The witness said the man had a small afro, adding the right side of his face appeared injured and swollen.

Anyone with any information on this vehicle or these suspects are asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at (636) 949-3000.

