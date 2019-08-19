ST. LOUIS REGION – It is the most coveted prize in the history of professional ice hockey. Born in 1893, the NHL’s Stanley Cup is the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise and in 2019 it was presented for the first time to the St. Louis Blues. And now it is coming to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on August 24 for a visit to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

And it is not coming empty-handed. Accompanying the Stanley Cup will be members of the world champion St. Louis Blues: team captain Alex Pietrangelo and defenseman Colton Parayko.

The Stanley Cup will be available for fan viewing on the speedway’s midway stage at a time to be announced.

Parayko also will serve as the grand marshal for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

The annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and international racing stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. Tickets start at just $40 for adults and kids 15 and under are free. Race day also includes races for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West cars – not to mention fireworks and a pre-race show. To purchase tickets or obtain more information about WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Thursday, August 22 – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village; Racing Night at Busch Stadium

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis across from Busch Stadium. Meet-and-greet with INDYCAR Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series drivers, show cars, games, prizes.

Fanfest driver autograph sessions:

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West drivers.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. — Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 drivers.

5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series drivers.

6:45 p.m. – Racing Night at Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. Josef Newgarden, 2017 INDYCAR champion, will throw out the first pitch at 6 p.m. Fans who purchase their game tickets at www.Cardinals.com/theme will receive a Harrison Bader race car bobblehead.

Friday, August 23 – Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

10 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. -- James Hinchcliffe Red Cross Blood Drive (drag strip tower).

11:30 a.m. -- Spectator gates open; Paddock pass upgrades open.

1-2 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series practice.

2:15-2:45 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

3-3:45 p.m. -- Indy Lights practice.

4-5 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

5:15-6:15 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night NTT IndyCar Series qualifying.

6:30-7:15 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

7:30-8 p.m. -- Indy Lights qualifying.

8:15-9:15 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series final practice.

10:30 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 24 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline race day

10 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

12:45-2:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons garage party and autograph session.

12:30-1:30 p.m. -- NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West qualifying.

1:45 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires (55 laps).

2-6 p.m. -- Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

2 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series paddock opens.

2:40 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. -- Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. -- NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

5:15 p.m. — Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 driver autograph session at the INDYCAR Fan Village.

6:15 p.m. -- Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. -- Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. World Wide Technology Raceway’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. World Wide Technology Raceway was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.