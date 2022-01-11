EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, is offering an opportunity for students enrolled in area colleges and universities to apply for paid internships in the 2022 School Year Internship program.

Several 11-week internships will be awarded. Students can choose to work five, 10, 15, or 20 hours per week, which can vary depending on the student’s needs.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of the School Year Internship program that will serve students from the Greater St. Louis Region,” said NGRREC Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher. “Student interns will work closely with our senior scientists and educators to receive hands-on training and experiences in research science, fieldwork, and environmental education.”

This internship program is open to students enrolled in two- and four-year colleges and universities in the St. Louis area, as well as students enrolled at Lewis and Clark Community College and the counties within Community College District 536, which includes Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Green, Macoupin, and parts of Morgan and Scott counties.

Interns will be matched with projects and NGRREC scientists, depending on their specific areas of research, including ecological research, education, outreach, policy, and social science.

The application deadline is 8 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1. Internships run from Feb. 28 through May 14, concluding with an internship symposium.

Students can submit their applications at https://bit.ly/NGRRECIntern22.

For more information, contact Fisher at (618) 468-2900 or saafisher@lc.edu.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org.

