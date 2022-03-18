EAST ALTON– The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, is offering paid summer internship opportunities to current college students in the greater St. Louis region.

This year’s nine-week summer internship program will run from June 1 to Aug. 7. Students will have the choice to work either 20 hours or 40 hours per week, depending on their availability.

“The NGRREC internship program gives undergraduate students the opportunity to explore various careers related to large rivers, water quality, conservation, education, and more,” Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. “Students do not need to have any experience coming into the internship. They are designed as entry-level positions.”

This internship program is open to students enrolled in two- and four-year colleges and universities in the St. Louis area, including students enrolled at Lewis and Clark Community College and the counties within Community College District 536, which includes Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Green, Macoupin, and parts of Morgan and Scott counties.

Interns will be matched with projects and advisors, depending on their specific areas of research, including ecological research, education, outreach, policy, and social science.

“The stipend offered is competitive with most hourly wage jobs, so interns have the opportunity to be paid well for their time,” Fisher said. “Interns will also gain valuable experience in research and project management. At the end of the nine weeks, interns will participate in a symposium, and gain valuable experience presenting at a professional conference. This is not something many other internship experiences offer.”

The application deadline is 8 a.m., April 25. Students interested in applying can visit https://bit.ly/internapp22.

For more information, visit www.ngrrec.org/Internship/ or contact Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu or (618) 468-2783.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

