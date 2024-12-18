GODFREY - The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) is launching an exciting new free educational series for community learners.

The SEED (Sustainable Environments for Education and Discovery) Series will kick off with a “Gearing Up for Gardens” session from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

Lewis and Clark Community College Horticulturist & Garden Designer Katie Piper will share the benefits of native plants and how to incorporate them into participants’ gardens. The event will also feature a native seed swap – every guest will receive a packet of Illinois bundleflower seeds, collected from the Field Station gardens, to take home and grow.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are thrilled to offer this new educational opportunity to our community,” said Erica Doerr, Environmental Educator. “The SEED Series reflects our commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of environmental sustainability. The events will provide people with the tools to make informed decisions, starting in their own backyards.”

The SEED Series will be hosted at NGRREC’s LEED Certified Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station in East Alton, Illinois. Situated by the Mississippi River and near the confluence of three great rivers, guests will enjoy scenic views while gaining valuable insights on an array of topics from leading experts in the fields of environmental science.

“We invite all community learners eager to grow their understanding of sustainable practices and environmental stewardship,” Doerr said. “Join us at the station for this enriching experience.”

For more information, please contact NGRRECEDUCATION@lc.edu.

More like this: