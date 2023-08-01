EAST ALTON – Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and Girl Scout Troop 325 at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station in East Alton for an evening highlighting female leadership in science and policy.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The evening will start with a “Science and Scout” expo in the Field Station lobby, where participants will learn about the projects Troop 325 is working on and research happening at NGRREC. There will also be a local seed ball swap and free pizza and s'mores.

Following the expo, attendees will join Troop 325 in the Riverview Room for a discussion panel featuring Representative Amy Elik, Representative Katie Stuart, and NGRREC Scientist Paige Mettler-Cherry, PhD, to learn about career paths and their experiences in policy and science.

“We at NGRREC are looking forward to an evening highlighting the work of women in science and policy,” said Environmental Educator Erica Doerr. “We hope it will inspire young women to visualize themselves in a place of leadership.”

This event will also feature a back-to-school supply drive for the Oasis Women's Center in Alton. Bring a school supply to the event to be entered into a prize drawing!

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and to practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

