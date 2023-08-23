COLLINSVILLE — The City of Collinsville is excited to announce the next phase of the Collinsville Sports Complex redevelopment, strategically situated a quarter mile from I-255 on Collinsville Road. Sports Facilities Advisory (SFA) was enlisted by the City to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study and proforma for the project. This endeavor builds upon the strategic insights of the Great Streets initiative on St. Louis Road and Parks Master Plan, both of which envision the expansion and redesign of the Sports Complex.

Mayor Jeff Stehman emphasized the opportunity uncovered by these initiatives: "Guided by the recommendations of the Great Streets and Parks Master Plan, both of which included extensive public input, we recognized the immense potential of our Sports Complex. Engaging Sports Facilities Advisory to evaluate feasibility and financial opportunities was a natural progression."

Hailing from Clearwater, Florida, SFA is the nation’s leading consultant for studying a community’s capacity to advance health initiatives and economic growth through sports complexes, sports tourism, and related programs. Their meticulous, two-phase research has centered on the utilization of the City’s sports assets to fulfill our health and financial objectives.

Derek Jackson, Collinsville’s Interim City Manager, highlighted the project’s evolution: “Phase 1 delivered a thorough feasibility study, while Phase 2 has supplied comprehensive financial proformas, confirming our readiness to embark on detailed design models.” Based on SFA’s findings, Collinsville is poised for redevelopment of the Sports Complex.

Partnering with Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has been another important piece to studying the impact of this redevelopment. The sports tourism industry accounts for over $45 billion of direct spend economic impact nationally, generating over $14.5 billion in tax revenue and nearly $7 billion accrued by state and local governments. Further, these sporting events become a source of civic pride and improve the quality of life locally with better infrastructure, residential and business recruitment, and retention. “Sports tourism related facilities and tournaments are key factors in economic growth in southwest Illinois,” said Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the tourism bureau. “Establishing new facilities and events in Collinsville will bring in new visitor spending to the region, more overnight stays, and increase local tax revenues. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

“The redevelopment of the Sports Complex into a tournament level facility will draw tournament revenue on the weekends and positively impact our hotels, food and beverage establishments, and other local businesses,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Caughran. “The redevelopment will also provide our Collinsville residents with improved facilities to play on throughout the week. It’s an excellent opportunity for Collinsville and a great utilization of our location and assets.”

Collinsville's existing infrastructure and hospitality amenities positions it for success in sports tourism. With 800 hotel rooms, the Collinsville Aqua Park, the Gateway Convention Center, a vibrant Uptown, and strategic economic development incentives zones, the City is primed for prosperity. The Sports Complex's proximity to St. Louis Airport, Busch Stadium, St. Louis Zoo, Cahokia Mounds, and other popular tourist destinations further supports the potential for enduring financial stability of the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Derek Jackson encapsulated the City's ambitions: "Our City Council and leadership are committed to responsible, long-term solutions that uphold competitive property tax levels while enhancing resident living conditions. Sports tourism will play a pivotal role in Collinsville's trajectory, with groundbreaking on this project being the next step."

