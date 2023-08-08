GLEN CARBON – Walmart customers in Glen Carbon were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 400 Junction Drive Friday morning as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration and unveiling of a community inspired mural by local artist, Steve Hartman. The event was attended by various local Edwardsville and Glen Carbon nonprofit organizations who were recipients of $9,000 in grants.

Friday’s event featured an official ribbon cutting with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce and Ernestine Hardin, Glen Carbon Walmart’s longest tenured associate of more than 40 years. Guests also enjoyed refreshments, vendor samples, food trucks, a live DJ, balloon animal artist, special appearances from the Cocoa Puffs bird and a Prairie Farms live cow and calf, and more.

During the re-grand opening celebration, Walmart Store Manager Skip Sponeman highlighted the Supercenter’s transformed departments as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:

Auto Care Center service area improvements

Enhanced parking lot with re-striped parking spaces and refreshed landscaping

Expanded online grocery pickup area with added lanes and improved lighting

Fully remodeled bathrooms with the addition of a new mother’s room

Front-end improvements including added self-checkouts and manned registers

Increased number of products in several departments, including home, pets and apparel

New dollar section and “Grab & Go” lunch and deli items located at the front of the store

New pharmacy layout, with the addition of an immunization room and privacy area to improve customer service and the comfort of patients, and new flooring

New shelving and lower fixtures for improved store flow

New vestibules located at the store entrances with new flooring

New vision center with a larger selection of frames?

A refreshed exterior and interior

State-of-the-art electronics department with new interactive displays

“We’re extremely proud of the improvements made to help fulfill the needs of our community members,” said Sponeman. “I grew up here, so I’m glad Walmart continues to invest in Glen Carbon.”

